AMF Tjanstepension AB Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,071 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $24,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.