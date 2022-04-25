AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 19,861 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,652,000 after buying an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,077,000 after buying an additional 1,397,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

