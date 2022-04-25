AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,575 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Centene were worth $23,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,830,000 after buying an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Centene by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Centene by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 566,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,667,000 after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.