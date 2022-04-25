AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $17.54 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176,865 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $17,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.