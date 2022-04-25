AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $19.42 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $19,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $153.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.91. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.17%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

