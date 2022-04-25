AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $20,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

Shares of DFS opened at $109.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

