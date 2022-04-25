AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $30,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $454.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.56. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.54 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

