AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,399 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $27,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE:JCI opened at $62.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.