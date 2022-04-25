AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 30,357 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,357 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $18,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.06.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $258.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

