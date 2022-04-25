Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.84

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 3439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

