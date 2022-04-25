Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Market Cap Hits $84.61 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $5.54 or 0.00013642 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $84.61 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.10 or 0.07374239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00046039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins and its circulating supply is 15,274,909 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars.

