Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Post $0.49 EPS

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.08. 7,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,375,000 after acquiring an additional 85,294 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,869,000 after acquiring an additional 314,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after acquiring an additional 359,379 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 474,457 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

