Analysts Anticipate Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) to post $11.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $12.70 million. Greenbrook TMS posted sales of $11.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $67.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $82.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $83.60 million, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $115.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 189.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Clarus Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

GBNH traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,051. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $13.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.