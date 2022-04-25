Analysts Anticipate GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GXO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 734,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

