Analysts Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $336,883,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,782 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,822,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,377,000 after purchasing an additional 959,157 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $81.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,708. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

