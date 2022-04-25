Analysts Anticipate Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBX shares. Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 411,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,591. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $66.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

