Analysts Anticipate Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to Post $0.71 EPS

Brokerages expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings. Vermilion Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 745.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vermilion Energy.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VET shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

NYSE VET traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

