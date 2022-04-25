Analysts Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Rating) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.98% and a negative return on equity of 106.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of VYNE stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 909,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,209. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 934,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

