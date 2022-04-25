Analysts Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.63.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 37.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.96. 26,407,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,268,063. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

