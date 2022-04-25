Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.27. AMETEK reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.30.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,844,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.65. 1,106,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

