Analysts Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.14 Billion

Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will report $11.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.17 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $7.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $44.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $44.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.19 billion to $47.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AZN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,147,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 66,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

