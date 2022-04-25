Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.35 Million

Brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $277.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.59 million. NuVasive reported sales of $271.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NuVasive by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 207,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 444,499 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. 522,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,186. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

