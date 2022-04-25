Analysts Expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCSA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.81. 55,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,868. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.01.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

