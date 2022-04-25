Analysts Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. Pyxis Tankers reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 48.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

