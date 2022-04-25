Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. RPC reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $3,102,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 107.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RES traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,051. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 337.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

RPC Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.