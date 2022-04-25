Analysts Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.47. Triumph Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.75. 385,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,387. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.85. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

