Analysts Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $565.01 Million

Brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) to announce $565.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $565.01 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $417.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,354. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

