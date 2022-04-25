Analysts Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price at $148.46

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.54.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of AMD traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.69. 93,430,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,557,906. The stock has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.76. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 439,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,238,000 after buying an additional 46,368 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 92,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $2,021,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
