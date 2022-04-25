Analysts Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price at $148.46

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.69. 93,430,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,557,906. The stock has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.76. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 439,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,238,000 after buying an additional 46,368 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 92,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $2,021,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

