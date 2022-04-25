Analysts Set Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Price Target at $89.21

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.0% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 5.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 71.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AYX traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.66. 559,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.67. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $90.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

