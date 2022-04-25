Analysts Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) PT at GBX 701.43

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.43 ($9.13).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.37) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.69) to GBX 715 ($9.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 720 ($9.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of AUTO traded down GBX 11.23 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 622.57 ($8.10). The company had a trading volume of 2,431,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 647.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 665.57. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

