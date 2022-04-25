Analysts Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT at $12.31

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.55 ($13.49) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.05) to €12.50 ($13.44) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF remained flat at $$11.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

