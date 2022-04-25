Analysts Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) Price Target at GBX 7,205.29

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,205.29 ($93.75).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,160 ($106.17) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($94.33) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

LON:DCC traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,971 ($77.69). The stock had a trading volume of 94,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,012. The company has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,050 ($65.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,520 ($84.83). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,847.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,990.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

