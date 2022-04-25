Analysts Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Target Price at $31.13

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of EXEL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. 32,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,652. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,116. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,443,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,846 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,838,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Exelixis by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

