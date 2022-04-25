Analysts Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT at $349.00

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.00.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $3,386,127. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fortinet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 36.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fortinet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fortinet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT traded up $19.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.49. 1,323,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.68 and a 200-day moving average of $322.41. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $192.78 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.