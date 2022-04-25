Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price at $31.22

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after buying an additional 1,878,547 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,045,000 after buying an additional 1,643,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,119,000 after buying an additional 32,197 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,445,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 35,609 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. 2,061,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,012. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

