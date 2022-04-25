Analysts Set Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target at $23.60

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

RVNC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,622. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 181.75% and a negative net margin of 361.59%. The business had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

