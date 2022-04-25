Analysts Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) PT at $6.01

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 138,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.85. 178,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601,787. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.71. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

