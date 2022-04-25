Analysts Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) PT at $81.00

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 644,411 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $35,597,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,319,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $24,963,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,075,000 after buying an additional 300,557 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WGO traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 678,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $85.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

