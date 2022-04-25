Analyzing Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Amplify Energy has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -7.65, suggesting that its stock price is 865% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amplify Energy and Hempstract, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential downside of 6.34%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Hempstract.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Hempstract’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.73 -$32.07 million ($0.84) -7.88 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hempstract has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplify Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hempstract shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -9.35% -91.96% 17.06% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Hempstract on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Hempstract Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

