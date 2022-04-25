Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $12.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $140,050 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Angi in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 2.8% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 390.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 69,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Angi by 20.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Angi stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 18,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. Angi has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

