Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $6.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Annaly Capital Management traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 311091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 40,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

