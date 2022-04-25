Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $543.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Anthem by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Anthem by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $500.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

