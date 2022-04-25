Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $605.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $527.00 to $605.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANTM. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $537.95.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $502.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.06 and its 200 day moving average is $449.50.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

