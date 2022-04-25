Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 750.00%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 349,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.