Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Up 7.9%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 12,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 434,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $703,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $10,035,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

