Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) to post $4.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.54 and the lowest is $4.52. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $2.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $18.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $19.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $20.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,538,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARW traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.59. 579,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,306. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

