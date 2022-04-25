Arteris, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 25th (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris’ (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 25th. Arteris had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of Arteris’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of AIP stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arteris has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $27.57.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $15,402,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $5,841,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $5,229,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $3,805,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth $1,872,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

