Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.16). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($3.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ARVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.30. 12,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,209. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. Arvinas has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

