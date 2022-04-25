ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 19.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.38.

Shares of ASML traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $599.82. 2,074,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $637.92 and a 200-day moving average of $719.61. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $558.77 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

