ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to €960.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $875.00.

ASML opened at $607.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $639.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $720.53.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ASML will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in ASML by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in ASML by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

